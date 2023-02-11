Emu escape: Flightless giant gets loose in Massachusetts

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A large pet bird that is normally native to Australia caused a ruckus south of Boston after escaping from her home.

The bird is an emu, which is the second-tallest bird on Earth after its close relative the ostrich. The flightless bird got loose on Thursday night in East Bridgewater and led police on a chase through Brockton, WCVB-TV reported.

The bird’s owner, Lee Flaherty, told the television station that a wild animal likely caused the emu to jump over a 6-foot (2-meter) high fence and take off. The bird, named Mallory, was eventually subdued in a parking lot by Flaherty, police and a bystander.

Mallory was back in her pen after the journey, in which she traveled past Massasoit Community College and Brockton Hospital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.