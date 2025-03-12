Emirati diplomat identified as having Trump letter meets with Iran’s foreign minister

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Emirati diplomat earlier identified by Tehran as carrying a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump seeking to jumpstart talks over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program met Wednesday with Iran’s foreign minister in the Iranian capital.

It remains unclear how Iran will react to the letter, which Trump revealed during a television interview last week, particularly as its intended recipient Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said he’s not interested in talks with a “bullying government.”

But Iran continues to struggle with economic woes exacerbated by U.S. and Western sanctions over its program, even as Trump has imposed more in the short time he’s been back in the White House. That pressure, coupled with internal turmoil in Iran and recent direct attacks by Israel, has put Tehran in one of the most-precarious positions its theocracy has faced since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A sudden visit by an Emirati diplomat

Iranian state television showed Emirati official Anwar Gargash meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, Iran’s capital. Gargash’s visit had not been previously announced and Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman earlier said he’d be carrying the letter from Trump. The UAE, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, maintains a close ties with the United States.

The brief footage shot before their meeting at Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not show the letter. Gargash and the UAE government did not immediately acknowledge his trip during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Trump last week acknowledged writing a letter to the 85-year-old Khamenei as an attempt to jumpstart talks over Tehran’s nuclear program.

“I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing,’” Trump said in the interview.

Trump since has offered no details on what, if anything, was specifically offered to Iran in the letter.

The move recalled Trump’s letter-writing to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his first term, which led to face-to-face meetings, but no deals to limit Pyongyang’s atomic bombs and a missile program capable of reaching the continental U.S.

But the last time Trump tried to send a letter to Khamenei, through the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2019, the supreme leader mocked the effort. Abe ended up slipping the envelope back under his leg in footage widely shared by Iranian state media to this day.

Iran’s uranium is now close to weapons-grade

Trump’s overture comes as both Israel and the United States have warned they will never let Iran acquire a nuclear weapon, leading to fears of a military confrontation as Tehran enriches uranium at near weapons-grade levels of 60% purity — something only done by atomic-armed nations.

Iran has long maintained its program is for peaceful purposes, even as its officials increasingly threaten to pursue the bomb as tensions are high with the U.S. over its sanctions and with Israel as a shaky ceasefire holds in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Since Trump returned to the White House, his administration has consistently said that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. A report last month, however, by the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Iran has accelerated its production of near weapons-grade uranium.

Trump’s first term in office was marked by a particularly troubled period in relations with Tehran. In 2018, he unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, leading to sanctions hobbling Iran’s economy. Iran retaliated with attacks at sea — including one that it likely carried out and that temporarily halved Saudi Arabia’s oil production.

Trump also ordered the attack that killed Iran’s top general in a Baghdad drone strike in January 2020.

It remains unclear how Iran will handle further pressure. The Islamic Republic’s currency, the rial, has dramatically fallen in value. Unemployment and underemployment remain rampant. Meanwhile, women have continued their defiance of laws on the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, and continue to go without the head-covering, two years after the death of a detained young woman, Mahsa Amini, sparked nationwide protests.

Israel and Iran also have traded direct attacks during the Israel-Hamas war, while partners in Tehran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” are reeling after the assassinations of their leaders by Israel. In Israel itself, officials have suggested striking Iran’s nuclear program now, something Trump has threatened while still insisting he’d prefer reaching a diplomatic deal with Tehran.

