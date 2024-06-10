Electronic voting worries security experts. Nevada touts safeguards as it expands it to tribes
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY The Associated Press
Andrea Martinez, chairwoman of the Walker River Paiute Tribe reservation speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Walker River reservation in Nev., Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The use of electronic balloting has been quietly expanding in recent years to cover the disabled and, in Nevada this year, Native American tribes. Election security experts are warning of the risk that ballots submitted on a computer can be digitally intercepted or manipulated. (AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz]
SCHURZ, Nev. (AP) — Voting on reservations across the country has historically been exceedingly difficult, with tribal voters sometimes having to travel long distances to their polling place or facing barriers because they don’t have a physical address. In Nevada, the state has now granted tribes a new right that advocates hope will greatly expand voting access — the ability to cast ballots electronically. But what some see as a small measure of justice to equalize voting rights for a people long disenfranchised raises security concerns for others, with potential implications far beyond Nevada’s 28 tribal communities.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Walker Lake is pictured Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Mineral County, Nev. Members of the Walker River Paiute Tribe have watched the boundaries of their land recede over time, along with the waters of the lake that are central to their identity. Not wanting to cede their voice, tribal leaders have been making a push for expanded voting rights. That effort includes filing a lawsuit on behalf of all Nevada tribes seeking polling places on tribal lands and access to early voting. (AP Photo/Christina Almeida Cassidy)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christina Almeida Cassidy
Elveda Martinez, an activist and a member of the Walker River Paiute Tribe, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Walker River reservation in Nevada, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The use of electronic balloting has been quietly expanding in recent years to cover the disabled and, in Nevada this year, Native American tribes. Election security experts are warning of the risk that ballots submitted on a computer can be digitally intercepted or manipulated. (AP Photo/Serkan Gurbuz)