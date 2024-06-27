Driver dead and 3 passengers hurt in attack on Washington interstate, authorities say

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A driver was found dead and three passengers in the vehicle were found hurt in an attack that involved a stabbing and shooting on Interstate 5 in Washington state Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

Washington state Trooper Rick Johnson told KING-TV that responding officers found the male driver dead of a stab wound Wednesday afternoon south of Seattle near Federal Way.

A man sitting in the front passenger seat of the BMW was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, Johnson said. Two other passengers, a woman and man who had exited the vehicle by the time troopers had arrived, were taken to a hospital with stab wounds, he said.

Johnson said he didn’t know the conditions of the passengers.

He said there was no danger to the public. Law enforcement was with the passengers at the hospital and talking to witnesses as they investigate what happened, he said.

