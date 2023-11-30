Driver arrested after 2 troopers killed in hit-and-run on Las Vegas freeway, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada state troopers were killed in a hit-and-run Thursday while helping another driver on the state’s busiest freeway, authorities said.

Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh confirmed at a mid-day news conference that a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash. But he did not release the suspect’s name.

“Right now during this very tragic time, the Nevada state police is going to need that love and support from the community more than ever,” Walsh said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson earlier in the day said a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy to have these troopers lose their lives in the manner they did,” Wolfson said.

Nevada State Police and other law enforcement officers salute as the body of a state trooper is taken into the Clark County Coroner's Office in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Two troopers who were assisting a motorist early Thursday morning were hit by a vehicle and killed, according to Nevada State Police. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Marcus

The two Highway Patrol officers had stopped to check on a driver who was asleep behind the wheel on Interstate 15 around 3:30 a.m. when a white Chevrolet HHR struck them both, police said.

The driver did not stop, said police spokesperson Branden Clarkson.

One trooper was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other died at the scene.

Investigators found the car unoccupied at an apartment complex around 8 a.m., Clarkson said. He did not say how the suspect was found.

The slain troopers’ names have not been released but Clarkson described them as husbands with children. Local TV coverage showed the bodies of both troopers being escorted by an officer procession to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said he was “profoundly saddened” by the troopers’ deaths.

“This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state,” Lombardo said in a statement. “As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

A stretch of the highway and several on-ramps were shut down after the deaths.

The I-15 is where another state trooper was struck and killed in 2021 during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Trooper Micah May was hit by a vehicle while putting down spike strips to stop the suspect’s car.

