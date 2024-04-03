Drawing nears for $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that is 9th largest in US history

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for more than three months, reflecting the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million of winning the top prize. Since the last player won the jackpot on Jan. 1, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers and hitting it rich.

Lottery officials note that thousands of people have won smaller prizes, which range from $2 to $2 million.

The $1.09 billion prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with 30 annual payments. Winners almost always prefer the cash option, which for Wednesday’s drawing would be an estimated $527.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Powerball advertisement displays 999 millions, as tickets are sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in in the Fashion District downtown Los Angeles on Monday, April 1, 2024. An estimated $1.09 billion Powerball jackpot that ranks as the 9th largest in U.S. lottery history will be up for grabs Wednesday night, April 3. ( (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Damian Dovarganes

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.