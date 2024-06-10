Donald Trump completes mandatory presentencing interview after less than 30 minutes of questioning

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump ‘s mandatory presentencing interview Monday ended after less than a half-hour of routine and uneventful questions and answers, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The former president was quizzed by a New York City probation officer for a report that will be compiled and presented to trial judge Juan M. Merchan prior to Trump’s July 11 sentencing in his hush money criminal case.

Merchan can use the report to help decide Trump’s punishment following his May 30 felony conviction for falsifying business records to cover up a potential sex scandal. The judge has discretion to impose a wide range of punishments, ranging from probation and community service to up to four years in prison.

