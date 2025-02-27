Detroit mayor says deaths of 2 kids in cold can’t ‘happen again,’ orders more outreach

DETROIT (AP) — City outreach staff will visit families who call to report an imminent loss of housing, one of many steps after two Detroit children recently died in a van in below-freezing temperatures, the mayor said Thursday.

“This cannot ever happen again,” Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The mother of Darnell Currie Jr., 9, and A’millah Currie, 2, had called the city on Nov. 25 to say their temporary housing was about to end, but no one followed up and she didn’t call back, Duggan said.

Homeless outreach teams, meanwhile, were not looking in cars for people who needed shelter, he said.

Darnell and A’millah were among five children and two adults in a van in a casino parking garage on Feb. 10. The two siblings were taken to a hospital, likely victims of exposure to the cold, when others noticed they weren’t breathing. They were subsequently pronounced dead.

The van had stopped producing heat while the temperature was under 20 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-6.6 degrees Celsius).

“This is something that’s going to be hard to accept for a long time, that we had the beds in place,” Duggan said of shelter beds.

Police said the family chose the casino garage that night because it was free and provided access to restrooms.

The mayor two weeks ago ordered a report on the city’s contacts with the family as well as a review of services for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing a place to stay.

“When there are emergency calls, even if someone is still housed with minor children, there will be an onsite visit from an outreach worker,” Duggan told reporters. “You cannot, when you’re just dealing with phone calls, understand how close somebody is to being out.”

He said police will also watch for people living in vehicles and an emergency housing hotline will be available 24 hours.

Duggan said he met privately with the children’s mother, Tateona Williams, before their funeral.

“It was a very emotional and difficult meeting. … I told them the entire city shared their pain,” the mayor said.

