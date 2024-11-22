Detroit-area police officer charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 2 men

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit police officer whose patrol car smashed into another vehicle, killing two men, was charged Friday with manslaughter.

Charges against Warren Officer James Burke were filed nearly two months after the 5 a.m. crash.

“Our thoughts remain with those whose lives were impacted by this tragic crash,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. “We hope the conclusion of this investigation begins to bring a sense of closure and healing as they continue to navigate this difficult time.”

Burke, 28, was driving southbound at a “high rate of speed” when his police car struck a Dodge Durango that was turning left at an intersection on Sept. 30, the sheriff’s office said.

Cedric Hayden Jr., 34, and longtime pal DeJuan Pettis, 33, were killed. Burke and another officer were injured.

Burke was charged with manslaughter and two misdemeanors. Defense attorney Marc Curtis said Burke is a “highly decorated, highly trained officer” who was working to protect the public when the crash happened.

“This is an unfortunate incident,” Curtis told The Associated Press. “It’s a result of actions on both sides. As the facts and circumstances come out around this case, it will help demonstrate why Officer Burke was doing what he did.”

Curtis, who often represents police officers, didn’t elaborate.

Burke appeared in 37th District Court and was released without having to post bond.

