DeSantis’ plan to develop state parks faces setback as golf course backer pulls out

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Facing widespread opposition across the political spectrum, Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘ plan to develop state parks with business ventures — such as golf courses, pickleball courts and large hotels — has hit a snag after a key supporter pulled the plug.

The Department of Environmental Protection confirmed in an email that one group is no longer pursuing golf courses at pristine Jonathan Dickinson State Park in southeast Florida. The agency statement came after the backer, a nonprofit called Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, withdrew its proposal over the weekend.

“This project will be removed from agency review,” DEP spokesperson Alexandra Kuchta said in the email.

It wasn’t clear Monday what impact the Dickinson decision might have on DEP’s overall “Great Outdoors Initiative,” which envisions a variety of projects at nine state parks for people to enjoy popular sites, according to officials.

“It’s high time we made public lands more accessible to the public,” said Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis’ press secretary, in a post on the social platform X.

Yet the outcry was so intense when the plan became public last week that DEP scrapped hearings that had been planned for Tuesday — one hour in each location, in midafternoon when many people are working. They opted instead to reschedule the hearings for after Labor Day. Officials did not immediately respond Monday to questions about new hearing details, including whether they will go forward at all.

The opposition came from all corners. Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio joined GOP Rep. Brian Mast in a letter contending the compressed time frame was far too fast to fully air the plans. Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor said in a social media post the ideas were “outrageous” and rooted in policies that “prioritize profits over our planet.”

Hundreds of people showed up at weekend protests near the nine parks, many of them carrying signs decorated with wildlife art produced by Tampa-based artist Veronica Steiner. She said in an interview that protection of Florida’s parks transcends political and philosophical differences.

“I don’t think this is like a red or blue issue,” Steiner said. “I think anybody that lives and has been raised in Florida should care about the land, and that should be politics aside. Everyone should try to protect their natural resources, period.”

It is not the first time a Republican administration has raised the idea of leveraging more revenue from state parks by providing golf, lodging and other attractions where public lands are used for private interest. But past ideas were quickly dropped, including one promoted by Scott when he was governor, after public opposition.

Adding another question to the DeSantis proposals is the involvement of the Tuskegee Dunes Foundation, which said in an earlier statement the Dickinson park golf courses would “tell the story” of the Tuskegee Airmen, a pioneering Black unit in World War II. Proceeds would go to another organization called Folds of Honor that provides scholarships for the military and to first responders.

The Tuskegee Dunes’ initial statement said the golf course project would steer clear of environmentally sensitive parts of the Dickinson park, known as home to the threatened scrub jay and other imperiled species. But then the opposition got increasingly loud.

“We have received clear feedback that Jonathan Dickinson State Park is not the right location,” their recent statement said. “We will not pursue building in the beloved Jonathan Dickinson State Park.”

Environmental groups say they will continue to oppose development at the parks.

“Florida has no shortage of places to swing a golf club, sample the continental breakfast, or try your hand at pickleball,” Audubon Florida said in a statement on its website, “but increasingly rare are the opportunities to spot the deep blue feathers of a Florida scrub jay, witness the miracle of neotropical bird migration, or experience Florida in all its natural beauty.”

