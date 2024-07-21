Democrats hail Biden’s decision to not seek reelection as selfless. Republicans urge him to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers hailed President Joe Biden’s historic decision on Sunday not to seek reelection, praising him as putting his country and his party before himself. Republicans called on him to resign from office, saying that if he could not run for another term, office, then he’s unable to serve as president.

Biden’s announcement came after more than two weeks of Democrats urging him to withdraw from the race. Nearly three dozen lawmakers had publicly called on him to end his reelection bid. Others had voiced concerns privately about what the ramifications would be for down-ballot Democrats if he remained in the race. When the president heeded those concerns, Democrats called it a selfless move.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Republicans have seized on Biden’s poor debate performance last month to batter him as incapable of serving four more years. Now, that he’s out of the presidential election, many said he should resign his office, too.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

FILE - President Joe Biden attends an event on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Washington, July 11, 2024. Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, July 21, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh

“If the Democratic party has deemed Joe Biden unfit to run for reelection, he’s certainly unfit to control our nuclear codes. Biden must step down from office immediately,” tweeted Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

Biden’s former chief of staff, Ron Klain, called on Democrats to quickly unite around Vice President Kamala Harris as the natural successor to Biden, saying on social media that “it’s time to end the political fantasy games and unite behind the only veteran of a national campaign.”

“Let’s get real and win in November,” Klain said.

But in their initial statements, many Democrats made no mention of Harris. Some are calling for an open process in selecting the next Democratic presidential nominee.

Schumer and Sen. Dick Durbin, the top two Senate Democrats, did not offer support for Harris.

“Now the Democratic Party must unite behind a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and keep America moving in the right direction. I will do everything in my power to help that effort,” Durbin said.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas, the first House Democrat to call on Biden to step down, said “once again President Biden comes through for America, putting country over ego in a way that Donald Trump never could.” He said that while Harris is clearly the leading candidate to replace Biden, “we should be open to all talented individuals who wish to be considered.”

Many Democrats did quickly assemble behind Harris.

The leaders of two of the largest Democratic House caucuses, Reps. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the left-wing Congressional Progressive Caucus and Annie Kuster, chair of the moderate New Democrat Coalition, endorsed Harris on Sunday afternoon. The endorsements were part of an effort among Democrats in Congress to quickly assembly behind a candidate and try to put behind the weeks of intraparty tension that have marked the aftermath of the June 27 debate.

“Millions of Americans cast their ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the primary. Vice President Harris has proven time and time again that she can prosecute the case against Donald Trump and campaign vigorously for Democrats down the ballot,” Jayapal said in a statement.

The Congressional Black Caucus also, through its political action committee, gave its support to Harris as the next Democratic nominee. The Black caucus had stood by Biden since the debate last month even as many other Democrats called for him to step aside.

Several Democratic senators individually weighed in with support for Harris, including Patty Murray of Washington, Mark Warner of Virginia, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

The reaction to Biden’s announcement reverberated around the county and the world.

Former President Barack Obama saluted his vice president of eight years.

“Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order,” Obama said.

Internationally, Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, offered “heartfelt thanks” to Biden for supporting the Israeli people over his long career. Herzog wrote on social media that Biden was the first American president to visit Israel at a time of war, after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and called Biden a “symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese thanked Biden for his leadership and said the alliance between their two countries “has never been stronger.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk acknowledged the difficult decision Biden had to make and said “Poland, America and the world are safer and democracy stronger” because of the U.S. president.

____

Associated Press staff writers Farnoush Amiri, Darlene Superville and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

