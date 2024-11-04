Democrat Matt Meyer and Republican Michael Ramone square off in Delaware’s gubernatorial contest

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democrats are hoping to extend their decades-long hold on the Delaware governor’s office in Tuesday’s election, while the Republican candidate is hoping for an upset that would offset Democratic control of the state Legislature by putting a member of the opposite party in the state’s top executive office.

The contest pits Democrat Matt Meyer against the GOP’s Michael Ramone.

Meyer currently serves as chief executive of New Castle County, Delaware’s most populous county. Ramone is a businessman and entrepreneur who currently serves as House minority leader in the General Assembly.

Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature and have held the governor’s office since 1989.

Ramone has argued that Delawareans would be better served by restoring political balance to state government. Known for his willingness to work across party lines, he has won reelection several times in a district where Democrats heavily outnumber Republicans. His reputation for bipartisanship could help him appeal to moderate Democrats and unaffiliated voters, but he faces an uphill battle in solid-blue Delaware, where voter registration numbers favor Democrats.

Both Meyer and Ramone focused heavily on education during the gubernatorial campaign. Meyer, a former middle school math teacher, says his priorities include increased funding for public schools, particularly for low-income students, students with disabilities and English language learners. He also has called for universal prekindergarten and higher salaries for public school teachers.

Ramone supports performance-based incentives for Delaware teachers, expanded access to voucher programs and more money flowing to classrooms instead of school administration.

Ramone, who was elected to the state House in 2008, became the GOP gubernatorial nominee after winning 72% of the vote in a three-way GOP primary.

Meyer advanced to the general election contest against Ramone after defeating Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and former state Environmental Secretary Collin O’Mara in a Democratic primary. Meyer, who took 47% of the vote, led all candidates in fundraising, but he also was helped by a scandal involving Hall-Long’s campaign finances and reports about her office staff being used for non-government work.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. John Carney, who is prohibited by law from seeking a third term, appeared poised to become mayor of Wilmington, Delaware’s largest city, after winning a September Democratic primary.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.