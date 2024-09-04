Crews slow progress of Sierra wildfire, but evacuations orders remain

Firefighters battling a California wildfire that has burned through more than 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) of the high Sierra made significant progress slowing its growth on Wednesday, but hundreds of residents whose homes are threatened remained under evacuation orders.

The battle against a wildfire also got a boost in South Dakota thanks to cooler weather and lighter winds. Residents of the state’s second-largest city have been on edge, ready to flee if flames from a nearby blaze moved dangerously close.

Estimated containment of the Northern California fire burning about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe remained at 0%. But fire officials said it grew only a few hundred acres on Wednesday as more than 400 firefighters successfully attacked the flames directly on the ground and with retardant drops from the air.

Greg Lowdermilk, a sections operation chief for the inter-agency team, said they were continuing to build new fire lines by hand and with bulldozers and began laying additional hose “so we can continue to increase containment.”

The Sierra County sheriff’s office said evacuation orders for more than 500 residents of the mountain community of Sierra Brooks, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Reno, Nevada, would remain in place “until a safe containment level is achieved.”

Smoke billows from the First Thunder Fire, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 near Rapid City, N.D. (Matt Gade/Rapid City Journal via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gade

In South Dakota, officials were optimistic homes in Rapid City would remain safe from the First Thunder Fire.

The blaze was reported Monday just a few miles (kilometers) from Rapid City, a community of 80,000 residents near Black Hills National Forest. Mount Rushmore National Memorial, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, is far out of harm’s way.

The fire burning nearly 160 acres (65 hectares) was fueled by uncommonly hot and dry weather. Tuesday’s high in Rapid City was 96 degrees Fahrenheit (35.6 Celsius), well above the normal early-September high of 75 (23.9 Celsius). Winds gusted to 45 mph (72 kph).

As late as Tuesday evening, residents in an evacuation warning area of Rapid City were being told to pack their bags, gather vital belongings and be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice. By Wednesday morning, the temperature was far cooler, the winds calmer and the air more humid.

“Firefighters got a good handle on the wildfire last night,” an update from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said. “It’s currently at 157 acres. Weather conditions are very favorable today. They are mopping up a large portion on the west side and are hoping to get everything contained and under control today.”

Officials don’t yet know what caused the fire, which has burned across a steep, rocky area. No structural damage has been reported.

In central California, meanwhile, firefighters working in triple-digit temperatures were battling a blaze that scorched more than 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) of dry brush in mostly open space. A handful of homes were evacuated outside of Coalinga in Fresno County. The Boone Fire was 5% contained Wednesday.

Across the state, red flag warnings for increased wildfire risk were issued. The desert communities of Palm Springs, Twentynine Palms, Needles and Barstow were heating up, with highs of up to 118 F (47.7 Celsius) in Death Valley’s Furnace Creek expected at week’s end.

In Southern California’s Santa Barbara County, officials issued a health alert due to spiking temperatures in inland areas. The health department urged residents to stay indoors during the day and take other measures to avoid heat-related illnesses. Cooling centers were set up across Los Angeles County.

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada contributed to this report.

