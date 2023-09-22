Correction: Transgender-Health story

By The Associated Press
Becky Hormuth poses for a photo with her son Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Wentzville, Mo. About four years ago Hormuth's child, now a 16-year-old junior at a suburban St. Louis high school, came out as transgender. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a story published September 22, 2023, about gender-affirming care for minors, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of the North Dakota ban. The law does not explicitly bar doctors from switching patients’ treatments or specify a statute or limitations for civil lawsuits over damages.

