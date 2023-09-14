Correction: Prisoner Escape-Pennsylvania story

By The Associated Press
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke]

In a story published Sept. 14, 2023, about an escaped prisoner in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press, quoting officials, misspelled the fugitive’s first name. He is Danilo Cavalcante, not Danelo Cavalcante.

