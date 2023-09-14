Correction: Prisoner Escape-Pennsylvania story

Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale Pa., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Cavalcante was captured Wednesday after eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke]
In a story published Sept. 14, 2023, about an escaped prisoner in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press, quoting officials, misspelled the fugitive’s first name. He is Danilo Cavalcante, not Danelo Cavalcante.
This photo released by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante escaped from a Pennsylvania jail and was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to an intensive search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance, and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run. Cavalcante broke out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021. (Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP)