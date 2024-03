NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a story originally published March 27, 2024, about a human chain commemorating one year since a Nashville school shooting at the Covenant School, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of a victim’s mom. She is Sarah Shoop Neumann, not Neuman.

