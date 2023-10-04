Correction: Elections-Voter Rolls story

By The Associated Press
FILE - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. Bellows, a Democrat, is warning against the broad sharing of voter registration data amid a legal fight with a conservative-backed group. She says her office wants to make sure that no voters are harassed or threatened because of their decision to register and cast a ballot. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Robert F. Bukaty]

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 4, 2023, about public access and use of voter registration rolls, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a law firm. It is the Public Interest Legal Foundation, not the Public Interest Law Foundation.

