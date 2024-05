RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a story published May 22, 2024, about vote tabulation in Nevada, The Associated Press erroneously reported that results will be released throughout the day for the primary and general election. The results will be tabulated throughout those days but not released until after polls close.

