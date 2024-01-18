Correction: Deep Coral Reef story

In this image provided by NOAA Ocean Exploration, an alfonsino fish swims above a thicket of Lophelia pertusa coral during a dive on a cold water coral mound in the center of the Blake Plateau off the southeastern coast of the U.S., in June 2019. In January 2024, scientists announced they have mapped the largest coral reef deep in the ocean, stretching hundreds of miles off the U.S. coast. While researchers have known since the 1960s that some coral were present off the Atlantic coast, the reef's size remained a mystery until new underwater mapping technology made it possible to construct 3D images of the ocean floor. (NOAA Ocean Exploration via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published January 18, 2024, about deep-sea coral reefs, The Associated Press erroneously reported how much of the ocean floor has been mapped in high-resolution. The figure is 25%, not 75%.
In this image provided by NOAA Ocean Exploration, a squat lobster perches on healthy Desmophyllum pertusum coral approximately 100 miles east of the Florida Atlantic coast in June 2019. Corals like these that make up the mounds along the Blake Plateau provide important habitat for a variety of marine life. In January 2024, scientists announced they have mapped the largest coral reef deep in the ocean, stretching hundreds of miles off the U.S. coast. While researchers have known since the 1960s that some coral were present off the Atlantic coast, the reef's size remained a mystery until new underwater mapping technology made it possible to construct 3D images of the ocean floor. (NOAA Ocean Exploration via AP)