Correction: Climate-Central Europe Floods story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published Sep. 24, 2024, about climate change’s role in September’s deadly flooding in central Europe, The Associated Press, relying on information from the research group World Weather Attribution, erroneously reported that climate change made rains in the region 7% to 20% more intense. World Weather Attribution, citing a data input error, has corrected that range to 7% to 10% more intense.

