Correction: Boise Building Collapse story

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a story published February 1, 2024, about the collapse of a hangar at the Boise Airport, The Associated Press erroneously identified the person who sent out a statement on behalf of Jackson Jet Center, the company that owns the hangar. Jessica Flynn is the CEO of Red Sky, a public relations firm. She is not the CEO of Jackson Jet Center.

