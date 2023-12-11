Corner collapses at six-story Bronx apartment building, leaving apartments exposed

NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities and bystander video. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Fire Department said it was called around 3:40 p.m. about a corner collapse at a building near the University Heights neighborhood. There was no immediate information from the city Buildings Department.

Video showed a corner of the six-story building with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, and a heap of rubble in the street.

