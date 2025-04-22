Conservative commentator and former Fox News host Steve Hilton to run for governor of California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Conservative commentator Steve Hilton will announce Tuesday that he’s joining the 2026 race for California governor, running as a Republican to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom, who is prevented by law from seeking a third term.

Hilton, who hosted a show on Fox News for six years and worked as an adviser to former British prime minister David Cameron, will announce his campaign at an event in Huntington Beach, a conservative stronghold in the mostly liberal state.

With the theme “Golden Again: Great Jobs, Great Homes, Great Kids,” his campaign said Hilton will be “reinforcing his commitment to positive, practical solutions instead of today’s ideology and dogma,” according to a statement.

His campaign said Hilton’s brand of “positive populism” would focus on helping working families.

Hilton joins a field crowded by prominent Democrats including former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is the other Republican in the race. The race could be dramatically shaken up if former Vice President Kamala Harris decides to run.

California operates a top-two primary system where all candidates compete on one ballot, regardless of party, and the two who receive the most votes go onto the general election.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the last Republican to win statewide office when he was elected to a second term as governor in 2006.

