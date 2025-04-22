Conservative commentator and ex-Fox News host Steve Hilton to run for California governor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Conservative commentator Steve Hilton announced Tuesday that he’s joining the 2026 race for California governor, running as a Republican to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom, who is prevented by law from seeking a third term.

Hilton, who hosted a show on Fox News for six years and worked as an adviser to former British prime minister David Cameron, faulted state Democrats during a formal campaign launch in Huntington Beach, southeast of Los Angeles, for the state’s notoriously high taxes, soaring home prices and “the destruction of the California dream.”

He said he would welcome a candidacy by former Vice President Kamala Harris, a one-time California U.S. senator and attorney general who has not ruled out a run for the job.

He said the governor’s job is not a “consolation prize to be handed out to a failed and rejected machine politician from Washington … who thinks she should get this job because of her identity, not her ability.”

Harris is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother and would become the first Black woman elected governor in the U.S., if she runs and wins.

Author and former Fox News host Steve Hilton announced his run for California governor, as a Republican to replace Democrat Gavin Newsom, during an event in Huntington Beach, Calif., Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Bersebach

Hilton also blamed the vast scale of January’s Southern California wildfires on “Democratic extremism and incompetence,” along with the party’s “industrial complex” of activists, unions and bureaucrats.

With the theme “Golden Again: Great Jobs, Great Homes, Great Kids,” his campaign said Hilton will be “reinforcing his commitment to positive, practical solutions instead of today’s ideology and dogma,” according to a statement.

His campaign said Hilton’s brand of “positive populism” would focus on helping working families.

Hilton joins a field crowded by prominent Democrats including former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, is the other Republican in the race. The race could be dramatically shaken up if Harris decides to run.

California operates a top-two primary system where all candidates compete on one ballot, regardless of party, and the two who receive the most votes go onto the general election in November.

Republicans have not won a statewide race in heavily Democratic California in nearly two decades. Arnold Schwarzenegger was the last Republican to be elected governor in 2006.

