Colorado wolf died from a gunshot, spurring a federal investigation

DENVER (AP) — A gray wolf in Colorado was illegally shot and later died of the injury, federal authorities said Thursday in the latest flashpoint of Colorado’s controversial, voter-driven initiative to reintroduce the predators to the state.

Colorado residents largely in cities voted to reintroduce the animals in 2020, clashing with those in rural areas who feared attacks on their livestock. The first 10 wolves were released a year ago, and since then there have been over two dozen claims of depredations — when wolves kill livestock or working dogs.

The wolf was part of the Copper Creek Pack which was captured in late August after the pack repeatedly killed local livestock in Grand County, just northwest of Denver, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The wolf died in early September and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the wolf was found in poor condition, emaciated with injuries to its right hind leg, which a necropsy revealed was caused by the gunshot wound. Wolves are protected under the Endangered Species Act in the state, and it’s a federal crime to kill, injure or harass them without federal authority.

Colorado officials anticipate releasing 30 to 50 wolves within the next five years with the goal of filling one of the last major holes in the western U.S. for the species, which in years past has ranged from northern Canada to the desert southwest.

Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

