Colorado deputy won’t be charged for Tasing a man who was then hit and killed on interstate

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado deputy who deployed a Taser on a man who was then hit and killed by an SUV on Interstate 25 won’t face criminal charges, prosecutors said Friday.

While Larimer County Deputy Lorenzo Lujan’s decision to use the Taser on Brent Thompson after he ran away as the deputy tried to arrest him in February showed “poor judgment” and possibly the need for more training, 8th District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said it was not likely a jury would find Lujan criminally negligent and convict him.

According to McLaughlin’s letter summarizing the investigation into Thompson’s death, Thompson pulled off at an I-25 exit after Lujan turned on his patrol car’s lights. But after Lujan told Thompson he was under arrest, he ran down an embankment toward the highway.

Body camera footage showed Thompson was getting onto the interstate from the shoulder when Lujan deployed the Taser, and another officer said he saw Thompson fall in the northbound side of the roadway, the summarizing letter said. The second officer then saw approaching headlights and waved his flashlight to warn the vehicle to stop.

The man driving the Ford Explorer, with his wife and three children inside, said he saw something in the road and two people standing along the highway. He said he tried to steer away from the people and hit something in the road.

Lujan told investigators he wanted to detain Thompson so he did not pose a threat to himself or drivers on the interstate.

However, the letter noted that he looked for approaching vehicles about 20 seconds before deploying the Taser, but not right before using it about 15 seconds later, calling that “a clear lapse in judgement.”

A law firm representing Thompson’s family called the decision not to pursue charges a “travesty of justice” and called for Lujan to be fired. The sheriff’s office did not immediately return an email or a telephone message seeking comment.

The statement from Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC referenced another case where officers in another Colorado county were prosecuted after a woman under arrest was put in a patrol car parked on railroad tracks. A train then hit the car, injuring the woman.

“As unconscionable as it is locking a person in a police car on railroad tracks, it is even more unconscionable to tase someone on the interstate at night. Tasing a person on the interstate is a death sentence,” the law firm said.

