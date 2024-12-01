Coast Guard is searching for 5 people after a boat capsized in seas off Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it’s searching for five people after a fishing boat reportedly capsized in cold seas off Point Couverden, southwest of Alaska’s capital of Juneau.

The Coast Guard announced the search Sunday morning, and responders could face tough conditions because part of the region, located in the Gulf of Alaska, is under a winter storm warning.

The Coast Guard did not provide more information or immediately respond to calls and emails, but said it will provide information as it becomes available.

