Chicago mail carrier killed on her route

CHICAGO (AP) — A mail carrier was fatally shot while walking a route in Chicago, authorities said.

Investigators at the U.S. Postal Service are offering up to $250,000 for tips that solve the case.

Octavia Redmond, 48, was shot shortly before noon Friday on South Harvard Avenue on Chicago’s South Side, police said. The shooter dashed off in a vehicle.

James McGee said he was working in his yard moments earlier when he and Redmond exchanged greetings and talked about the nice weather.

Kim Sanders, who works in a neighborhood group home, said her heart was “shattered” by Redmond’s death.

“She’d just come up and down the block and deliver the mail, didn’t bother nobody,” Sanders said.

A flag was lowered at a union hall to honor Redmond, who had delivered mail for more than 15 years. Her husband also works for the Postal Service.

“We are federal employees. How dare you? And you just think you can get away with it? My members are scared to go to work,” said Elise Foster, a local official at the National Association of Letter Carriers.

