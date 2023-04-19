Change of venue denied in Green Bay dismemberment killing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday denied a motion to move the trial of a woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022.

Lawyer Christopher Froelich, who represents Schabusiness, had argued that “a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Brown County … due to substantial pre-trial publicity and other factors.”

But Brown County Circuit Judge Thomas Walsh decided that publicity exhibits presented by the defense were insufficient to warrant a change in venue or bringing a jury in from another jurisdiction.

The state said it would not object to questionnaires being sent to prospective jurors about their consumption of news about the case.

A judge ruled in March that Schabusiness is competent to stand trial.

In February she attacked her previous attorney during a hearing moments after a judge agreed to hear his request for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review her competency. A deputy wrestled Schabusiness to the floor of the courtroom.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

