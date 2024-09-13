Canadian man admits shootings that damaged electrical substations in the Dakotas

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to federal crimes for shootings at electrical substations and an oil pipeline in the Dakotas that caused $1.7 million in damages.

Cameron Monte Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck, North Dakota, to two counts of destruction of an energy facility — one in North Dakota and one in South Dakota. He could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each charge, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Sentencing is in December.

Federal authorities said Smith, 49, was in the U.S. illegally when he fired shots into the Wheelock Substation near Ray, North Dakota, in May 2023, knocking out power for over 240 people and causing $1.2 million in damage.

Smith also was convicted of firing shots at a transformer and pump station of the Keystone Pipeline near Carpenter, South Dakota, in July 2022. The shooting disrupted operations of the pipeline that moves Canadian oil through parts of the U.S. Damage was estimated at nearly $500,000.

A plea agreement calls for Smith to pay restitution.

Federal court records don’t cite a possible motive. Documents in North Dakota state court, where Smith was initially charged, said officers observed “DAPL” and other unspecified symbols spray-painted near the substation. DAPL references the Dakota Access oil pipeline that was opposed by many Native American tribes and environmentalists.

“This defendant deliberately and very violently attacked our nation’s energy infrastructure,” North Dakota U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider said in a statement. “Our law enforcement partners put an end to those attacks, and this guilty plea provides a measure of accountability for the defendant’s actions and extensive damage he caused.”

Defense attorney Kevin Chapman said Smith’s plea is conditional, reserving the right to appeal. A judge earlier denied a motion to suppress evidence that the defense maintained was based upon illegal searches and seizures.

