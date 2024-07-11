California police say suspect shot and killed 4, including wife, son and parents-in-law

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A California man is in custody after fatally shooting his wife, their young son and his wife’s parents, the Alameda Police Department said Thursday.

A second young son also was shot and is in the hospital in critical condition, the police statement said.

Alameda city police did not release the suspect’s name or provide a motive. Police say they recovered multiple firearms from the home.

Police said an individual reported their neighbor had been shot at a home on Kitty Hawk Road in the City of Alameda Wednesday night. Arriving officers located the victim — and then found the other family members, some of them mortally wounded by gunshots.

“Officers remain at the scene collecting evidence and we will share more information about this horrific loss of life when it is available,” police said.

There is no information to suggest any threat to members of the public, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

This was at least the 21st mass killing in the U.S. this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

