Bondi says she accepts results of the 2020 election at her confirmation hearing for attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pam Bondi, Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, said she accepted the results of the 2020 election that Trump lost to President Joe Biden but suggested during a confirmation hearing Wednesday that she had witnessed significant problems in Pennsylvania when she traveled to state as an advocate for the Republican’s campaign.

“Do I accept the results? Of course I do,” Bondi said in response to a question from Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel tasked with deciding whether to confirm the former Florida attorney general to become the country’s chief law enforcement officer.

“No one from either side of the aisle should want there to be any issues with election integrity and our country,” she said, adding that she had seen “so much” while on the ground in Pennsylvania. “We should all want our elections to be free and fair.”

Bondi was being questioned by Democratic senators concerned that Trump will look to use the Justice Department’s powers to seek retribution against his adversaries.

Bondi, who was part of Trump’s legal team during his first of two Senate impeachment trials, has encountered a skeptical reception from Democrats because of her perceived loyalty to Trump. Republicans, by contrast, eagerly welcome her as a course correction to a Justice Department they believe has pursued an overly liberal agenda and unfairly pursued Trump through investigations and a special counsel appointment resulting in two indictments.

“If confirmed, I will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice — and each of its components,” Bondi said in her opening remarks. “The partisanship, the weaponization will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all.”

She did not elaborate on what she meant by “one tier of justice.” The Justice Department under outgoing Attorney General Merrick Garland also investigated President Joe Biden over his mishandling of classified information — no charges were filed — and named a special counsel to investigate Biden’s son, Hunter, who was charged with tax and gun crimes before being pardoned in December by his father.

Democrats including Sen. Richard Durbin are expected to seize on Bondi’s yearslong presence in Trump’s orbit and her public defense of him on cable news appearances, including one on Fox News Channel last year in which she said: “The Department of Justice, the prosecutors will be prosecuted — the bad ones. … The investigators will be investigated.”

Bondi has also said members of the so-called deep state were “hiding in the shadows” during Trump’s first term “but now they have a spotlight on them, and they can all be investigated.”

Such comments have raised alarms that the department under Bondi’s watch could pursue investigations at Trump’s behest. Although longstanding norms dictate that presidents have no role in individual criminal investigations, Trump was known during his first term to call for specific inquiries into adversaries and berated his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for having recused from an investigation into Russian election interference that ultimately shadowed much of his tenure.

“I need to know that you would tell the president no if you’re asked to do something that’s wrong, illegal or unconstitutional,” Durbin, the panel’s top Democrat, told Bondi, noting how she had been his personal lawyer and had echoed his baseless claims that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the Republican chairman of the committee, offered a different take, laying out a laundry list of years of grievances against the Justice Department that includes the Russia investigation and more recently a Garland-era memo aimed at targeting threats from parents at school board meetings.

Bondi, a corporate lobbyist who spent 18 years in the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office in Florida, was named to the attorney general position after Trump’s first pick, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration during fallout over a federal sex trafficking investigation that ended without charges.

Bondi is likely to try to keep the focus of Wednesday’s hearing on her own agenda for the department, touting her work as attorney general of Florida in tackling the country’s opioid crisis. In her opening statement, she pledged to protect the First Amendment rights of free speech and religion, as well as the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and to reform the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons.

“If confirmed as United States Attorney General, my overriding objective would be to return the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously enforcing the law,” she will say. “That requires getting back to basics — prosecuting violent crime and gang activity, stopping child predators and drug traffickers, protecting our nation from terrorists and other foreign threats, and addressing the overwhelming crisis at the Border.”

