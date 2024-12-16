Bolivian prosecutors seek the arrest of former President Morales in sexual abuse case

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Prosecutors in Bolivia on Monday sought the arrest of former President Evo Morales in connection to a sexual abuse investigation involving his alleged fathering of a child with a 15-year-old girl.

The arrest warrant, which still must be approved by a judge, was issued after Morales defied an order to testify in the case.

Morales, a former coca grower who ruled Bolivia for 13 years until 2019, has been holed up in the rural area of Chapare, ringed by loyal supporters, since talk of his arrest first surfaced in September.

Morales, 65, is alleged to have had a child with a teenage girl in 2016 — a sexual relationship that would have constituted statutory rape under Bolivian law.

Morales hasn’t commented yet on the arrest order but previously denied any wrongdoing and accused his handpicked successor, fellow leftist Luis Arce, of conspiring with his enemies to prevent him from running in next year’s presidential election.

“It’s a dark plan to eliminate me politically and physically,” Morales said previously.

On Monday, police were repelled in a standoff with Morales supporters, who accused the authorities of acting violently.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.