Biden to host Polish president and prime minister on March 12, a year after Poland joined NATO

WARSAW, Poland (AP) —

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a meeting in Washington on March 12, the 25th anniversary of Poland’s joining the NATO Alliance, the White House said Thursday.

A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders will “reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s brutal war of conquest.”

The struggle is taking place across Poland’s eastern border, on NATO’s eastern flank.

The declaration of support has special significant now, when political infighting in U.S. Congress is stalling approval of a $60 billion aid package for Kyiv.

The meeting will underscore that Washington and Warsaw share an “ironclad commitment to the NATO Alliance, which makes us all safer,” the statement said, adding that the three leaders will “coordinate” ahead of the NATO Summit in Washington in July.

Poland last year spent some 4% of its GDP on defense and has earmarked some 3.1% of its 2024 GDP for that purpose, among the highest rates of defense spending for NATO’s 31 member countries.

Duda said that rate of spending shows that Poland is a “reliable ally and a model” for fellow NATO members. Many of them have been criticized by former U.S. President Donald Trump and others for spending less than the 2% of GDP they committed to a decade ago.

Duda said on X, formerly Twitter, that the joint trip on the anniversary of Poland’s accession to NATO “shows that the Polish-U.S. alliance is strong and will remain strong regardless of who rules in both countries.”

The U.S.-Polish strategic energy security partnership, economic ties and “shared commitment to democratic values” will also be a theme of discussions.

In Poland, the joint trip of the two top figures will have additional significance, because the two men come from opposite sides of the country’s political divide.

Tusk and his liberal Cabinet took office in December and have been energetically reversing policies of their right-wing predecessors, who they have accused of violating the rule of law and democratic principles.

Duda hails from the right-wing party that ruled until December, and he has accused Tusk’s government of violating Poland’s constitution and using authoritarian methods.

Duda and Tusk met with Biden in Warsaw on Feb. 21, 2023, when the U.S. leader visited after a trip to Kyiv.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.