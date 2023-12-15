Biden tapes podcast interview with former late-night host Conan O’Brien

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down on Friday with former late-night television host Conan O’Brien for an interview on the comedian’s podcast.

Conan O’Brien, the former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night,” was spotted by reporters in the White House briefing room ahead of the interview, but was coy when asked about the purpose of his visit to the White House.

“They won’t let me take questions,” O’Brien said. “But boy, do I have the answers to everything.”

The White House later confirmed that Biden was interviewed by the comedian for his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”

O’Brien said he’s previously visited the White House and is in thrall of its history.

“I’m a huge history buff slash nerd. So believe it or not, I like read a lot of books about the White House,” O’Brien told reporters. “Every time I come here, I mean, just I get the same feeling — just like this is amazing. It’s absolutely incredible.”

The episode will be available Wednesday for download and will also air on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Radio channel.

