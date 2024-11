Bernie Sanders and Democrats attempt to block some weapons for Israel over Gaza deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders forced an effort in the Senate on Wednesday to block the sale of some offensive weapons to Israel for its war in Gaza over mounting civilian deaths there.

The Vermont lawmaker and a small group of Democrats put legislation up for a Senate vote that would block the transfer of some tank and mortar rounds, as well as kits that convert bombs into more precisely targeted weapons, to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “has not simply waged war against against Hamas. It has waged an all-out war against the Palestinian people,” Sanders told lawmakers from the Senate floor.

Known as joint resolutions of disapproval, the measure would have to pass both houses of Congress and withstand any presidential veto to become binding. Congress has never succeeded in blocking arms sales with the joint resolutions. But the vote served as a test of broader frustration among Democrats at the war and President Joe Biden’s handling of relations with Israel.

Lawmakers’ move comes after a 30-day Biden administration deadline came and went earlier this month for Netanyahu to meet specific U.S. targets to improve its treatment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza trapped in the war. U.S. demands included that Israel lift a near-total ban on delivery of aid to hard-hit north Gaza for starving civilians there.

Leading global aid organizations say Israel — which is heavily dependent on U.S. arms and military aid — fell far short of meeting the U.S. demand to allow in an adequate number of aid trucks, and in some other ways worsened conditions for civilians.

That includes Israeli lawmakers newly banning the main U.N. agency that provides aid to Palestinians.

U.N. officials said as the end of the U.S. deadline neared that the entire population of north Gaza is now at imminent risk of dying from famine, airstrikes or other threats.

“We would expect that there be some consequences when things get even worse,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said in the run-up to the vote on the measures. Fellow Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Peter Welch of Vermont also joined Sanders in the appeal.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor that he will “strongly oppose” the measures.

“Israel needs to protect itself not just today, but also tomorrow and next year and beyond,” Schumer said. “It has been a cornerstone of American policy to give Israel the resources it needs to defend against its enemies. We should not stray from that policy today.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham also argued for defeat of the bills. “This signal will be seen as the enemies of Israel, and the enemies of peace, that if they just stick with it they will win,” he said.

Centrist and progressive Democratic lawmakers and Sanders have made repeated runs during the more than 1-year-old war at convincing the White House and Congress to condition U.S. arms shipments to Israel on improved treatment of Palestinian civilians in the offensive.

The Biden administration has increased its warnings and appeals to Netanyahu to do more to spare civilians in airstrikes and other attacks, and to allow more aid to reach Gaza. The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks that started the war killed about 1,200. The death toll of Gazans killed since then was nearing 44,000 on Wednesday.

Other than pausing one planned shipment of 2,000-pound bombs, Biden — at 82, a lifetime stalwart supporter of Israel since its modern founding — has rejected calls to limit military support to Israel.

Republicans have stood firmly behind Netanyahu and will control both chambers of Congress next year as President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The U.S.’s roughly $18 billion in military support for Israel during the war was a politically divisive issue in the U.S. presidential campaign, with Republicans vowing to keep up undiminished backing for Israel.

Trump has vowed strong support for Israel and has called on Netanyahu to bring the Gaza war to a quick close. He has offered few specifics on his plans on that.

