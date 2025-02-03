Author Mac Barnett named new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature

NEW YORK (AP) — The new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature i s a prolific, best-selling author of children’s books who hopes to use his two-year term to promote the wonders of picture stories.

Mac Barnett’s appointment was announced Monday by the Library of Congress. He will be formally inaugurated Thursday.

“The way he elevates the picture book with originality and intentionality, making space for young readers to embrace the unknown, is magical,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. “I often mention the joy of seeing myself for the first time in ‘Bright April’ by Marguerite De Angeli, a book about a young African American girl celebrating her 10th birthday. I look forward to the many joyous ways Mac will use picture books to inspire connections within our communities.”

Barnett has published dozens of books, including the ““Mac B., Kid Spy” series and “The First Cat in Space” graphic novels, and he has won three E.B. White Read Aloud Awards. His books have sold millions of copies and have been translated into more than 30 languages.

“It’s a profound honor to serve as ambassador. When I got the news, I was speechless, which is unusual for me,” Barnett said in a statement. “Now I feel energized to proclaim the many glories of children’s literature, with a particular focus on a unique and marvelous way of telling stories: the children’s picture book.”

He is the ninth author to serve as youth ambassador and succeeds Meg Medina. Other predecessors include Jacqueline Woodson, Jason Reynolds and Kate DiCamillo.

