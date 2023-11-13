At least four people stabbed at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston; suspect in custody

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Four people were stabbed Monday morning on the campus of Louisiana Tech University in the north Louisiana city of Ruston.

Ruston Police Chief Randall Hermes told the Ruston Daily Leader the suspected attacker was in custody. Three of the victims were hospitalized. Details on their conditions were not immediately released. A fourth person refused treatment, officials said.

The attack happened Monday morning at Tech’s Lambright Sports and Wellness Center, a recreation center for students. The attack was random, Hermes said.

“It sounds like he ran up behind them and surprised them,” Hermes said.

Charges were pending against the person in custody.

