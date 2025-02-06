At least 4 killed after US military-contracted plane crashes in southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. military-contracted plane crashed in a rice field in the southern Philippines Thursday, killing all four people on board, U.S. Embassy and Philippine officials said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines confirmed the crash of a light plane in Maguindanao del Sur province. It did not immediately provide other details.

The plane that crashed in the southern province was contracted by the U.S. military, U.S. Embassy spokesperson Kanishka Gangopadhyay told The Associated Press, adding that the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command will issue a statement on the plane crash.

The bodies of four people who appeared to be foreign nationals were retrieved from the wreckage, said Ameer Jehad Tim Ambolodto, a safety officer of Maguindanao del Sur.

