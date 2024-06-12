At least 35 people have died in a building fire in Kuwait, state news agency says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — At least 35 people died in a building fire early Wednesday in Kuwait, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

KUNA said authorities were investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out in the southern Mangaf district.

Kuwait, a nation with some 4.2 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.