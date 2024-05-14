At least 3 dead after severe storms roll through Louisiana, Mississippi and other southern states

Two people are dead in Louisiana and a third person was killed in Mississippi after storms slammed several southern states, including many areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record.

A woman and her unborn baby were killed after Monday night’s storm knocked a tree into their mobile home in West Baton Rouge Parish, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed. A tree fell on top of a home around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff said.

At a news conference, deputies said the victim was identified as Kristin Browning, 31, who was nine months pregnant. The fetus did not survive and is being counted as a storm-related death, state health officials said. Browning’s husband and her 5-year-old daughter were also injured, but they were expected to survive.

Another death happened near the Louisiana town of Henderson, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux and Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette both confirmed on social media. They said a tornado appeared to have struck the area, but they gave no details of how the person died. Henderson is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

In Mississippi, one person was killed in Wilkinson County during storms that hit the state Sunday and Monday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday. Details about that death were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, Florida and parts of south Georgia were again under the threat of severe weather, with tornadoes still possible, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Another area at risk of storms Tuesday covered parts of Tennessee, north Georgia and north Alabama.

The string of storms comes after one of the most active periods of severe weather in U.S. history, from April 25 through May 10, the National Weather Service said in a recent report. At least 267 tornadoes were confirmed by the weather service during that time, the agency said.

The devastation also led to lengthy searches for victims such as one in Oklahoma, where another death was reported over the weekend, days after a tornado struck Osage County.

Oklahoma authorities say they found that man’s body in an area where they were searching for a man missing since an EF4 tornado on May 6. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the man’s body was found in a creek Saturday afternoon. The statement did not identify the man, saying identification will be made by the state medical examiner’s office.

Authorities previously said one person was killed in the twister, which the National Weather Service in Tulsa reported had winds of up to 175 mph (282 kph).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.