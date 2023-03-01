Arsenal routs Everton 4-0, moves 5 points clear in EPL

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates stadium in London, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal extended its lead in the Premier League to five points by beating Everton 4-0 with Gabriel Martinelli scoring two of the goals in one of his team’s biggest wins of the season. Everton stunned the leaders with a 1-0 win at home on Feb. 4 but couldn’t reproduce those exploits at Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka put Arsenal in front with a rising shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle in the 40th minute. The England winger set up Martinelli for the second goal, Martin Odegaard converted a cut-back from Leandro Trossard in the 71st and Martinelli added a fourth in the 80th.

