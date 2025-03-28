Appeals court clears way for DOGE to keep operating at USAID

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has lifted an order blocking Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from further cuts at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The three-judge panel found the Trump administration is likely to show that DOGE’s involvement doesn’t violate the Constitution.

The appeals court blocked a ruling from U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland, who found that DOGE’s actions violated the appointments clause.

