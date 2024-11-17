AP sources: Biden for the first time OKs Ukraine’s use of US-supplied long-range missiles in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has for the first time authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine to strike inside Russia, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision is a major U.S. policy shift and comes as Biden is about to leave office and President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to limit American support for Ukraine and end the war as soon as possible.

The weapons are likely to be used in response to North Korea’s decision to send thousands of troops to Russia in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, according to one of the people.

The people were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

