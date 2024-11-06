AP Race Call: Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Wisconsin on Tuesday. Tiffany has represented the district that covers a vast expanse of land in north-central and western Wisconsin since 2020. He is a former state lawmaker who has emerged as one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in Wisconsin. He faced only nominal Democratic opposition. The Associated Press declared Tiffany the winner at 10:48 p.m. EST.

