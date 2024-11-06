AP Race Call: Republican Tim Sheehy wins election to U.S. Senate from Montana, beating incumbent Jon Tester

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Republican Tim Sheehy won the U.S. Senate seat in Montana on Wednesday, defeating three-term incumbent Jon Tester and flipping a closely watched Senate seat. Tester was the only Democrat holding statewide office in Montana, which has voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential contest since 1992. Sheehy, a former U.S. Navy SEAL, ran as a Trump-supporting conservative in a state where the former president is immensely popular. The Associated Press declared Sheehy the winner at 6:26 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.