AP Race Call: Republican Rick Allen wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia’s 12th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Rick Allen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Georgia on Tuesday. Allen defeated Democrat Liz Johnson for the third consecutive time that Johnson has unsuccessfully tried to unseat Allen. He won a sixth term in Georgia’s 12th District, which includes the Augusta area and counties running south to Vidalia. The founder of a construction company, Allen has emphasized a traditional Republican message of less regulation and lower taxes, while Johnson said she would support abortion rights. The Associated Press declared Allen the winner at 9:20 p.m. EST.

