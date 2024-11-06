AP Race Call: Republican Nicholas Langworthy wins reelection to U.S. House in New York’s 23rd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Nicholas Langworthy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Langworthy defeated Democrat Thomas Carle in a district that runs nearly 190 miles along the state’s border with Pennsylvania and includes some Buffalo suburbs. During his first term, Langworthy led a successful effort to preserve flight safety rules in response to the 2009 crash of Continental Flight 3407 in Clarence, New York. Langworthy is a former state Republican committee chair. He now chairs the House Aviation Safety Caucus and serves on the rules, agriculture and oversight committees. The Associated Press declared Langworthy the winner at 10:05 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.