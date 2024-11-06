AP Race Call: Republican Monica De La Cruz wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 15th Congressional District

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Republican Rep. Monica De La Cruz won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. De La Cruz, a Latina businesswoman, defended the newly drawn 15th Congressional District that stretches from San Antonio to the Rio Grande Valley. She faced a rematch this year against her 2022 opponent, Democrat Michelle Vallejo. The Associated Press declared De La Cruz the winner at 11:45 p.m. EST.

