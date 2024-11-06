AP Race Call: Republican Kelly Armstrong wins election for governor in North Dakota

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won North Dakota’s race for governor on Tuesday. The third-term Republican congressman and attorney bested Democratic state Sen. Merrill Piepkorn to succeed two-term Gov. Doug Burgum, who didn’t seek a third term. Armstrong continues Republicans’ dominance in North Dakota, where the party has held the governor’s office since 1992 and a Democrat has not won a statewide race since 2012. Armstrong also is a former state senator and state party chair. The Associated Press declared Armstrong the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.